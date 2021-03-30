Everyone in Wisconsin ages 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 5, Evers says

Everyone in Wisconsin over the age of 16 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.
Currently, those with chronic health conditions were added to the list of eligibility on March 22.
Evers made the announcement on Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled COVID-19 update with the Department of Health Services.
BREAKING: Wisconsin leads the nation in getting available shots in arms, and today we’re announcing everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a #COVID19 vaccine starting next week. pic.twitter.com/WCvKVRms4K— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 30, 2021
Wisconsin currently leads the country in distributing COVID-19 vaccine supply, according to a Bloomberg vaccine tracker.
The state used 90.3 percent of its allocated supply of vaccines from the federal government, a number only beaten by the U.S. territory island of Guam, with 92.6 percent.
Also on Tuesday, the DHS announced an expansion of pharmacies that could request COVID-19 vaccines, including CVS, Costco, and Hy-Vee.