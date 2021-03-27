Wisconsin ranks 2nd in the nation in distributing COVID-19 vaccine supply: Reports

Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in vaccinating its residents.

The state used 90.3 percent of its allocated supply of vaccines from the federal government, a number only beaten by the U.S. territory island of Guam, with 92.6 percent, according to Bloomberg.com's vaccine tracker on Friday.

If just counting U.S. states, Wisconsin is leading the nation at #1 in distributing vaccines to its residents.

Wisconsin is trailed when it comes to distributing its supply by New Mexico, North Dakota, Minnesota and Rhode Island.

More than 2.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin, according to Bloomberg numbers, which is enough to fully vaccine 16.7 percent of the state's population and partially vaccinate 29.2 percent.

The New York Times' vaccine tracker reports similar findings, with Wisconsin using 90 percent of the doses it has received from the federal government. That equates to about 29 percent of the state's population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the NYT.

However, Wisconsin falls behind when ranking states by the percent of the population that has received at least one shot. The two COVID-19 trackers place Wisconsin in 15-16th place, when counting both U.S. territories and states.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that of the administered doses, about 1.1 million are Moderna doses, 1.3 million are Pfizer doses and 51,000 are the newly received Johnson & Johnson doses.

Milwaukee County meanwhile has partially vaccinated about 25 percent of its residents and fully vaccinated about 13 percent. Those numbers trail Waukesha and Ozaukee counties, which are among the most vaccinated counties in Wisconsin, but are roughly equivalent to vaccination rates in Washington, Racine and Kenosha counties.

The most vaccinated counties by the percentage of residents in Wisconsin are quite rural: Bayfield, Door and Menominee counties, according to DHS numbers.

