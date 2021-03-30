Wisconsin DHS announces more pharmacy partners as COVID-19 vaccine supply increases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced seven new pharmacy partners as the supply for COVID-19 vaccines has increased.

The Federal Retails Pharmacy Program extends vaccines to nearly 600 participating pharmacy locations in the state.

“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccine to communities across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake in a press release. “Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible. We urge everyone currently eligible to visit the DHS website to learn about how to schedule an appointment. And please remember that whether you are insured or not, the vaccine is free to everyone.”

DHS said 595 pharmacies, including ones in select Costco, CVS, and Hy-Vee locations, will be able to order almost 95,000 first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Independent pharmacy networks Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Health Mart, Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health, and Topco are also included.

DHS said anyone ages 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning May 1.

