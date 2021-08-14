Wisconsin eclipses 50 percent vaccinated status as venues welcome vaccinated guests

MILWAUKEE — More than half of Wisconsin is now vaccinated against COVID-19. However, with the rise in COVID-19 cases, many venues and acts are moving forward with requiring proof of vaccination.

The weekend is here and that means live music and events at some of Milwaukee's most popular venues.

However, with the persistent spread of COVID-19 and its variants, venues in the area are taking actions to keep people safe - even as the state crosses the 50% mark of people vaccinated.

“It’ll be my first indoor concert in the pandemic, so I anticipate wearing the mask,” said Arthur Arkush, who had a beer before going to the Umphrey's McGee show at Riverside Theater.

TMJ4

The act, with its own COVID-19 rules, required guests to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test at their shows.

“The decision to require proof kind of emboldened my decision that I had already made,” Arkush said.

Friday at Pabst Theater, which shares ownership with Riverside, there was a live episode of a popular podcast, “Last Podcast On The Left." That show didn’t require proof of vaccination status. Starting Sept. 1, all Pabst Theater Group venues will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

TMJ4

Cactus Club, a popular venue in Bay View, was among the first to require proof of vaccination for both acts and guests in Milwaukee. As more venues begin to follow suit, people TMJ4 News spoke with said it's no problem for them, they will just keep their vaccination cards handy.

“I had to fold it, but it's tucked away safely. I took a picture of it just in case. Weird times we’re living in,” Arkush said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip