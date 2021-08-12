Pabst Theater Group venues to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

MILWAUKEE — Starting Sept. 1, all Pabst Theater Group venues will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that's been taken within 72 hours of the event.

If the new requirement is an issue for a ticket buyer, a refund or voucher for an upcoming show will be provided.

The statement reads:

"Please bear with us as we try to ramp up our new safety measures for a September 1 start date. For events between now and September 1, please check the individual show pages for enhanced safety guidelines. We are pitching in and doing our part to help lessen the spread of COVID-19, so effective immediately our staff will be wearing masks at all shows. We encourage patrons to wear masks as well, and get vaccinated.

This isn’t a political statement; it’s recognition that the science is showing vaccines protect from the worst potential outcomes of COVID-19. We need to recognize that COVID-19 will not be completely eradicated, like the flu isn’t, but we can adapt to manage it so we can live our lives as safely as possible and protect those who aren’t eligible or able to be vaccinated. If you want to enjoy a performance with us and thousands of others, you will demonstrate you’ve protected yourself, the people around you, and the community by taking the vaccine, or if you’re ineligible or choose not to be vaccinated, prove that you do not have COVID-19 when you join us.

We want to celebrate life with you for years to come. Be Safe. Vaccinate."

You can read more here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip