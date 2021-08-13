Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

50 percent of all Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 17:47:50-04

Fifty percent of all Wisconsin residents are now completely vaccinated against COVID-19, and just over 53 percent are partially vaccinated, state data shows.

It's a milestone officials and health experts have been pushing for since the vaccines were given emergency approval at the beginning of the year. Though herd immunity - typically set at around 80 percent - remains far in the horizon.

The numbers are even better for Wisconsin residents 18 years or older. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of that group, just over 60 percent are fully vaccinated, and 64 percent are partially vaccinated.

Vaccination rates saw a small boost amid a summer surge in COVID-19 cases spurred by the new delta variant of the virus. On Thursday, the DHS reported a seven-day average of 1,139 cases per day, the highest average recorded since early February.

A total of 7,471 people have died in Wisconsin from complications caused by the coronavirus. The rate of those deaths leveled by May. Adults in all 50 states became eligible for the three vaccines the month before.

On Tuesday, the DHS reported the seven-day average number of hospitalizations connected to the coronavirus was 435 - the highest that number has been since mid-February.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.