Whitefish Bay schools to require masks beginning Monday

Posted at 9:53 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 10:53:50-04

WHITEFISH BAY — Students at Whitefish Bay schools will have to start wearing masks at school again, beginning Monday.

The school district updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday, reflecting the new mask requirement.

The change comes after Milwaukee County entered the "high" category for community transmission and the City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a mask advisory.

According to the dashboard, there are currently 22 students/staff members in the district who have COVID-19.

There are eight at Whitefish Bay High School, eight at Cumberland Elementary School, and a disclosed amount at the other three schools in the district.

To view the district's COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

