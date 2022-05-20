Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

City of Milwaukee Health Department issues mask advisory

MASK POLLUTION.png
Scripps National Team
MASK POLLUTION.png
Posted at 8:33 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:16:07-04

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department has issued a city-wide mask advisory for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

This comes less than a day after the CDC moved Milwaukee County into the "high" level for community transmission. According to the health department, this level is based on three things: new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, new hospital admissions with COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The new advisory includes all individuals over the age of two who can medically tolerate wearing a mask.

"Masking is a critical public health tool and a key layer of protection against transmitting and contracting COVID-19. While different types of masks provide different levels of protection, it is important to remember any mask, worn consistently and snugly, is better than no mask," the health department said in a statement.

The health department mentioned higher-quality masks such as KN95 masks and N95 respirators, which they say offer an additional layer of protection.

"In addition to masking, the Milwaukee Health Department strongly advises implementing a layered mitigation strategy: stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, physically distance and avoid crowded spaces, improve ventilation of indoor spaces, practice thorough hand hygiene, and test to prevent spread when sick or identified as a close contact," the health department said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.