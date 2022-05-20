City of Milwaukee Health Department issues mask advisory

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department has issued a city-wide mask advisory for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

This comes less than a day after the CDC moved Milwaukee County into the "high" level for community transmission. According to the health department, this level is based on three things: new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, new hospital admissions with COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The new advisory includes all individuals over the age of two who can medically tolerate wearing a mask.

"Masking is a critical public health tool and a key layer of protection against transmitting and contracting COVID-19. While different types of masks provide different levels of protection, it is important to remember any mask, worn consistently and snugly, is better than no mask," the health department said in a statement.

The health department mentioned higher-quality masks such as KN95 masks and N95 respirators, which they say offer an additional layer of protection.

"In addition to masking, the Milwaukee Health Department strongly advises implementing a layered mitigation strategy: stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, physically distance and avoid crowded spaces, improve ventilation of indoor spaces, practice thorough hand hygiene, and test to prevent spread when sick or identified as a close contact," the health department said.

