Milwaukee County transitions to highest COVID-19 CDC level as cases, hospitalizations increase

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has transitioned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) highest COVID-19 community level Thursday, according to Dr. Ben Weston.

Dr. Weston is the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County. He shared the news on Twitter Thursday, saying the change is due to the use of hospital beds, including the ICU.

According to Dr. Weston, the transition to the highest level for Milwaukee County means:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

UPDATE: #Milwaukee County has officially moved to the highest #COVID19 CDC level 🟠



Disappointing news with so many tools at our disposal to prevent infection, transmission & severe disease.



This change is due to ⬆️ use of hospital beds, ICU included.



High 🟠 means...



1/3 pic.twitter.com/fJcZnYNBk5 — Ben Weston MD MPH 😷 💉 (@BenWWeston) May 20, 2022

Dr. Weston said earlier Thursday that it was possible Milwaukee County was about to transition. He said this happens when there are not only many cases, but also many hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, moving to high levels means mitigation strategies and healthcare surge support, Dr. Weston tweeted.

#Milwaukee County-- given our rise in hospitalizations, we MAY transition to CDC's high 🟠 community level later today (below).



This happens when there are not only many cases, but ALSO many hospitalizations-- not good.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/8AHUz1YiXW — Ben Weston MD MPH 😷 💉 (@BenWWeston) May 19, 2022

