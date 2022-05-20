Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee County transitions to highest COVID-19 CDC level as cases, hospitalizations increase

COVID-19
AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
COVID-19
Posted at 7:56 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 20:56:52-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has transitioned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) highest COVID-19 community level Thursday, according to Dr. Ben Weston.

Dr. Weston is the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County. He shared the news on Twitter Thursday, saying the change is due to the use of hospital beds, including the ICU.

According to Dr. Weston, the transition to the highest level for Milwaukee County means:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

Dr. Weston said earlier Thursday that it was possible Milwaukee County was about to transition. He said this happens when there are not only many cases, but also many hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, moving to high levels means mitigation strategies and healthcare surge support, Dr. Weston tweeted.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com