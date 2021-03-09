Milwaukee County cities make plans for events this summer amid pandemic

Mayors from across Milwaukee County briefed each other on their plans for large-scale summer activities, a year after the coronavirus shut down canceled many events.

During the Intergovernmental Council meeting of Milwaukee County on Monday, several said they were moving forward with plans for summer events, even if some are scaled back.

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy says his city is working on two plans. One plan would use Kletzech Park for fireworks and the other would not.

“The county is accepting applications for permits for park activities but is not giving any out right now,” said Kennedy. Regardless of the county’s decision, Kennedy said the 4th of July celebrations would be scaled back.

Greendale was one of a handful of communities that went forward with many of their activities in the summer of 2020, and the village president says they are making plans for safe events this year.

“Our celebration committee and the board have decided to move forward, and again with all the safety precautions taken, masking and everything that’s necessary. We’re going to move on with all of our events for the summer,” said Village President Jim Birmingham.

Wauwatosa says they are moving forward with plans for 4th of July fireworks and a parade that will fall within health guidelines.

South Milwaukee’s mayor, Erik Brooks, was concerned with planning large-scale events when the current capacity cap is 50 people. “It's hard for me to start talking about events of 2,000 if that’s the reality now,” said Brooks.

All of the city leaders are hoping with increased vaccinations and falling COVID-19 numbers, safe, large events are on the horizon.

“If we continue to make the strides forward in vaccinating people and the rate comes down, I’d love to see a change,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

All of the cities said their plans are subject to change based on the COVID-19 numbers moving forward.

