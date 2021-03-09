Which festivals and fairs are still on for 2021? Here is the latest

Which fairs and festivals are still on for 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues? We have you covered.

TMJ4 has compiled which major festivals are still on - and which have been canceled - in southeastern Wisconsin this summer. Summerfest has been postponed, so so far one summertime festival is set for this fall.

This list will be updated with the latest information. If you have any suggestions for fairs and festivals to be included, send us a message here.

Organized in alphabetical order:

Bastille Days

No announcement

Black Arts Fest MKE

No announcement

Brady Street Festival

No announcement

Bristol Renaissance Faire

No announcement

Country in the Burg

Still on for Aug. 27-28 at Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg

Croatian Fest

Still on for July 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Croatian Park in Franklin

Festa Italiana

Canceled. Usually held July 19-21 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

German Fest

Canceled. Usually held July 30-Aug. 1 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

Kenosha County Fair

Still on for Aug 18-22 at Wilmot fairgrounds

Lakefront Festival of Art

No announcement

Mexican Fiesta

Still on for Aug. 27-29 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

Milwaukee Irish Fest

No announcement

Mukwonago Maxwell Street Days

Still on for June 12 - 13, July 17 - 18, Aug. 21 - 22, Sept. 11 - 12 along Maxwell Street in Mukwonago

Ozaukee County Fair

Still on July 28 - Aug. 1st at Cedarburg fairgrounds

Polish Fest

Canceled. Usually held June 11 - 13 at at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

PrideFest

Canceled. Usually held June 3-6 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

Strawberry Festival

Still on for June 26 - 27 in Cedarburg

Summerfest

Postponed. Festival set for Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

Washington County Fair

Still on for July 20-25 at West Bend fairgrounds

Waukesha County Fair

Still on for July 21-25 at Waukesha County Expo Center

Wine & Harvest Festival - Cedarburg

Still on for Sept. 18 - 19

Wisconsin State Fair

Still on for Aug 5 - 15 at State Fair Park in West Allis

