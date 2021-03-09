Which festivals and fairs are still on for 2021? Here is the latest

Which fairs and festivals are still on for 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues? We have you covered.
TMJ4 has compiled which major festivals are still on - and which have been canceled - in southeastern Wisconsin this summer. Summerfest has been postponed, so so far one summertime festival is set for this fall.
This list will be updated with the latest information. If you have any suggestions for fairs and festivals to be included, send us a message here.
Organized in alphabetical order:
Bastille Days
No announcement
Black Arts Fest MKE
No announcement
Brady Street Festival
No announcement
Bristol Renaissance Faire
No announcement
Country in the Burg
Still on for Aug. 27-28 at Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg
Croatian Fest
Still on for July 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Croatian Park in Franklin
Festa Italiana
Canceled. Usually held July 19-21 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park
German Fest
Canceled. Usually held July 30-Aug. 1 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park
Kenosha County Fair
Still on for Aug 18-22 at Wilmot fairgrounds
Lakefront Festival of Art
No announcement
Mexican Fiesta
Still on for Aug. 27-29 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park
Milwaukee Irish Fest
No announcement
Mukwonago Maxwell Street Days
Still on for June 12 - 13, July 17 - 18, Aug. 21 - 22, Sept. 11 - 12 along Maxwell Street in Mukwonago
Ozaukee County Fair
Still on July 28 - Aug. 1st at Cedarburg fairgrounds
Polish Fest
Canceled. Usually held June 11 - 13 at at Henry W. Maier Festival Park
PrideFest
Canceled. Usually held June 3-6 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park
Strawberry Festival
Still on for June 26 - 27 in Cedarburg
Summerfest
Postponed. Festival set for Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park
Washington County Fair
Still on for July 20-25 at West Bend fairgrounds
Waukesha County Fair
Still on for July 21-25 at Waukesha County Expo Center
Wine & Harvest Festival - Cedarburg
Still on for Sept. 18 - 19
Wisconsin State Fair
Still on for Aug 5 - 15 at State Fair Park in West Allis