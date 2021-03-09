Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Which festivals and fairs are still on for 2021? Here is the latest

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Summerfest
summerfest
Posted at 9:28 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 17:56:47-04

Which fairs and festivals are still on for 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues? We have you covered.

TMJ4 has compiled which major festivals are still on - and which have been canceled - in southeastern Wisconsin this summer. Summerfest has been postponed, so so far one summertime festival is set for this fall.

This list will be updated with the latest information. If you have any suggestions for fairs and festivals to be included, send us a message here.

Organized in alphabetical order:

Bastille Days
No announcement

Black Arts Fest MKE
No announcement

Brady Street Festival
No announcement

Bristol Renaissance Faire
No announcement

Country in the Burg
Still on for Aug. 27-28 at Cedar Creek Park in Cedarburg

Croatian Fest
Still on for July 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Croatian Park in Franklin

Festa Italiana
Canceled. Usually held July 19-21 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

German Fest
Canceled. Usually held July 30-Aug. 1 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

Kenosha County Fair
Still on for Aug 18-22 at Wilmot fairgrounds

Lakefront Festival of Art
No announcement

Mexican Fiesta
Still on for Aug. 27-29 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

Milwaukee Irish Fest
No announcement

Mukwonago Maxwell Street Days
Still on for June 12 - 13, July 17 - 18, Aug. 21 - 22, Sept. 11 - 12 along Maxwell Street in Mukwonago

Ozaukee County Fair
Still on July 28 - Aug. 1st at Cedarburg fairgrounds

Polish Fest
Canceled. Usually held June 11 - 13 at at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

PrideFest
Canceled. Usually held June 3-6 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

Strawberry Festival
Still on for June 26 - 27 in Cedarburg

Summerfest
Postponed. Festival set for Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park

Washington County Fair
Still on for July 20-25 at West Bend fairgrounds

Waukesha County Fair
Still on for July 21-25 at Waukesha County Expo Center

Wine & Harvest Festival - Cedarburg
Still on for Sept. 18 - 19

Wisconsin State Fair
Still on for Aug 5 - 15 at State Fair Park in West Allis

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.