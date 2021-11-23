'Remember how much joy they brought to everyone': Friends and family mourn those killed in Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — We are slowly learning more about the people who were killed in Sunday’s tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Four of those who died are connected to the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group, a dance team made up of older ladies that dance in local parades and are known to many in the area.

They suffered an unspeakable loss in the tragedy.

The grannies who died include 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71-year-old Leanna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, and 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel. Hospel was a volunteer with group.

File/Submitted Milwaukee Dancing Grannies

Their fellow dancing granny Sharon Millard told NBC News Monday, “What I would like is for everyone to remember how much joy they brought to everyone. How much they taught us, how much they taught us to enjoy dancing and being together and being a family.”

The family of 52-year-old Jane Kulic, who also died, is remembering a kind soul.

In a GoFundMe page statement they said “A loving, beautiful and charismatic mother, grandmother and friend to so many. The world is a much darker place without a woman like this in the world.”

Submitted Jane Kulich, 52, and her family.

Authorities say there are more than 40 others that were injured in Sunday night’s tragedy.

