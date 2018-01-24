MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's east side will soon be home to an ax-throwing bar -- appropriately named "AXE MKE."

That's right, a bar where you can throw axes. This will be the second "ax-throwing" venue opening in Milwaukee this year.

Back in November, the owners of "Bounce Milwaukee" in Bay View, told TODAY'S TMJ4 they will be adding ax throwing lanes to their entertainment venue.

The owners of AXE MKE, Marla and David Poytinger, are no strangers to entertainment bars. They opened Nine Below, an indoor mini-golf tavern, in 2016, and Splash Studio, a painting bar in the Third Ward, nearly six years ago.

Marla, pictured left with David, says while ax-throwing is traditionally done outside, this new concept adds a fun twist to the sport.

"We’re bringing it downtown and adding some exciting new elements to make it perfect for an adrenaline-filled adventure, date, private event or even corporate team building," she said.

AXE MKE is set to open this summer next to Black Cat Alley at 1924 East Kenilworth Place. It coincides with the recent announcement of Sip & Purr on the East Side, a new cat cafe on North Avenue.