Milwaukee's first cat cafe 'Sip & Purr' announces location on city's East Side

Milwaukee's first 'cat cafe', Sip & Purr, announced its official location on Milwaukee's East Side on Tuesday.

The cafe will be at 2021 East Ivanhoe Place, just off of North Avenue. It's one of many new businesses that have opened recently near the intersection of North and Farwell Avenues, including Fresh Fine Poke, The Waxwing, and Kawa Ramen & Sushi.

Sip & Purr is also adjacent to Black Cat Alley, an open-air mural art gallery, making it the 'purrfect' location.

Cat cafes have been a growing trend worldwide, offering a unique experience for customers to get a cup of coffee while enjoying the company of a furry friend.

Sip & Purr will also feature a 'Cat Lounge,' which is a neighborhood cat adoption center. “Providing the adoptable cats with a stress-free, cage-less living area from the get-go really helps their personalities shine through, ultimately resulting in more adoptions,” states owner and founder Katy McHugh.

Not a coffee person? Sip & Purr will offer wine and small snacks as well. The cafe plans to open in summer of 2018.