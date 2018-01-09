Milwaukee's first cat cafe 'Sip & Purr' announces location on city's East Side

Sip & Purr is also adjacent to Black Cat Alley, an open-air mural art gallery, making it the 'purrfect' location.
Cat cafes have been a growing trend worldwide, offering a unique experience for customers to get a cup of coffee while enjoying the company of a furry friend.
Sip & Purr will also feature a 'Cat Lounge,' which is a neighborhood cat adoption center. “Providing the adoptable cats with a stress-free, cage-less living area from the get-go really helps their personalities shine through, ultimately resulting in more adoptions,” states owner and founder Katy McHugh.
Not a coffee person? Sip & Purr will offer wine and small snacks as well. The cafe plans to open in summer of 2018.