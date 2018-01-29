Kevin Hart schedules show at new Milwaukee Bucks arena this Fall

MILWAUKEE -- Another act has been scheduled at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in 2018.

On Monday, The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced that comedian and actor Kevin Hart will perform at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena (Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center) on Thursday, Sept. 13, during his “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour.”

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center says Hart’s show at the new arena will be performed in the "round" -- which will feature Hart on a center-stage in the arena, making for an "intimate entertainment experience."

“Kevin Hart is one of the hottest performers today and we are thrilled to bring him to Milwaukee,” said WESC General Manager and Head of Programming Raj Saha in a news release.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. and can be purchased here.

