MILWAUKEE – The Foo Fighters are coming to Milwaukee this Fall.

The band will hit the stage at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena on Wednesday, October 17.

This performance is part of the Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Tour, which has been expanded to seven North American cities.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Pre-Sale tickets are limited to four tickets per card. Reserved seat ticket prices are: $99, $79, $49 and general admission floor tickets are $99.

