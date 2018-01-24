Elton John takes global farewell tour to new Milwaukee Bucks arena

The yellow brick road is ending for Elton John. But before he reaches the end, he'll play Milwaukee one more time.

The longtime staple of piano rock will take to the stage at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena on February 19, 2019 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands," John said to CNN. "I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye."

Pre-sale dates released:

- American Express pre-sale: Thu. Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.-Mon. Jan. 29 at 10 p.m.

- Ticketmaster verified pre-sale: Tue. Jan. 30 10 a.m.-Wed. Jan. 31 at 10 p.m.

The public will have tickets available at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

John has performed in Milwaukee numerous times:

- 1994: He played a standout performance with Billy Joel at Milwaukee County Stadium

- 2003: He was the "mystery guest" at the 100th anniversary of Harley-Davidson in what was seen as a surprising move by organizers.