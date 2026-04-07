'It doesn't look good': Walker's Point U-Haul renters devastated after second fire in four months

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A U-Haul Facility in the Walker's Point neighborhood has caught fire for the second time in less than four months.

TMJ4 crews were there Monday night as smoke could be seen billowing out of busted windows. A lieutenant with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) says the fire was on the southeast corner of the building, and when they arrived, they were able to get the fire under control.

MFD confirmed no one was inside the building at the time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch: Walker's Point U-Haul renters devastated after second fire in four months

Walker's Point U-Haul renters devastated after second fire in four months

The first fire happened in late January when the north end of the building went up in flames and left about 400 units damaged.

One local artist, whose work was damaged by smoke and water in the first fire, fears his items could be a total loss now.

TMJ4 News Jesus Avila, a local artist, whose work was damaged by smoke and water in the first fire, fears his items could be a total loss now.

"They were ripped, they were water and smoke damage, and the heat. The heat got to them. I spend four to six hours a day, almost every day, doing the restoration," Jesus Avila said.

It's restoration that's consumed Avila's life over the last few months. TMJ4 crews captured that restoration in March.

Now, with a second fire at the south end of the building where Avila moved his stuff after the first fire, he's waiting to see his fate.

Jesus Avila/TMJ4 News Jesus Avila was in the process of restoring several of his paintings after the January fire

"It doesn't look good, it doesn't look good at all," Avila said. "It's not just my stuff; it's everybody's important belongings that are in here, and obviously, we pay good money on a monthly basis."

"Are you gonna move your stuff once you get access to it? Are you finally done with this U-Haul?" TMJ4's Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"Yeah, yeah, I think so," Avila responded.

A U-Haul employee said several dozen units were impacted. TMJ4 asked one employee if it was concerning that there had been two fires in less than four months. We're told they're still inspecting why it happened.

Several people with units at this facility told us they believed an unhoused person seeking shelter in the facility started the fire; however, an employee with U-Haul says that is not true and that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

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