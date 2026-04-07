MILWAUKEE — A fire broke out at the U-Haul storage facility on South First Street in the Walker's Point neighborhood Monday, marking the second time the building has caught fire since January.

READ ALSO | Fire engulfs U-Haul storage facility in Milwaukee

Heavy smoke poured from the windows of the facility, though no flames were immediately visible from the street. Firefighters were seen walking through the building with flashlights, examining the units. The smoke was thick enough to be smelled and felt in the lungs.

The previous fire at this location in January destroyed about 400 units.

Brandon, a renter who has $3,000 worth of shoes stored at the facility, biked to the scene after his sister saw a post about the fire on Facebook.

"I immediately came here to check if it was actually true. And unfortunately, it is true," Brandon said.

Watch: Walker's Point U-Haul storage facility catches fire for a second time

Large fire response near 1st, Lapham

"The first time it happened, I was extremely glad none of my stuff got damaged, but now the second time it's happened, I mean, it looks like possibly it still wasn't damaged," Brandon said.

Brandon noted that the fire appeared to be contained to the first floor, but he expressed frustration over the repeated incidents.

"If I can get my stuff out after this, I'm getting my stuff out of there, because this is the second time it's happened, and it's ridiculous," Brandon said.

"I don't know if it's wiring, arson or what, but I can't have my stuff in there," Brandon said.

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