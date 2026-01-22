MILWAUKEE — A massive fire destroyed much of a U-Haul storage facility on 1st Street in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, leaving customers devastated as they face the potential loss of irreplaceable belongings.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, 37 units responded to battle the blaze for approximately four hours on Wednesday night. The extreme cold and the building's large size complicated firefighting efforts, according to officials.

Drone footage revealed the extensive damage, with the roof completely gone in several areas of the storage facility.

Among those affected was a homeless woman living out of her car near the storage units, who lost essential documents and personal items.

"I had my birth certificate in there, my mom's death certificate, my social security card. A whole bunch of camping stuff. My bike," she said.

Massive fire destroys U-Haul storage facility in Milwaukee's Walker's Point, customers devastated

The woman requested not to be identified. However, she wanted to share this great loss.

"It's just really emotional, sad and heartbreaking," she said.

Meanwhile, Michelle Eigenberger, co-owner of Bandit MKE on Brady Street, said her vintage shop had five storage units filled with one-of-a-kind pieces at the facility.

"We don't know what we're facing," Eigenberger said. "Some of our stuff was in bins, some of it wasn't. Could be a long time before we even get to know what we're facing."

Eigenberger described her initial reaction to seeing footage of the fire.

"The first thing I thought was, this isn't our locker. This isn't our place. This isn't real. In your mind, you're like wake up," she said.

The status of items stored inside the facility remains unknown, though many customers are expecting the worst.

If you want to help Bandit MKE, you can stop in their shop on Brady Street or donate here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

