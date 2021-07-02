Watch
Dangerous swimming conditions continue through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for the Lake Michigan shore from Kenosha to Ozaukee County through Friday.

Swimming will be very dangerous today with waves 3 to 6 feet along with rip currents. It is advised that even strong swimmers stay out of the water and everyone should keep a safe distance.

So why the dangerous lake? The winds sure don't seem to be terribly strong?

Well, in this case, it's not necessarily the strength of the wind but the direction.

With a persistent NNE wind, large waves and strong current build as the wind fetches the longest part of the lake from the Straits of Mackinac to Chicago.

This current rides right along our shore in SE Wisconsin. It's the same wind direction and fetch of lake that produces lake effect snow when conditions are right in winter.

So, when will lake conditions improve?

Tonight and this weekend as the winds first shift east then eventually west overnight and into tomorrow.

The lake should be much safer just in time for the holiday weekend's big warm-up!

