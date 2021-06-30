Greendale girl dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Racine: Official

RACINE — The 14-year-old Greendale girl who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Racine and sent to the hospital in critical condition over a week ago has died, authorities say.

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells TMJ4 News Wednesday that she passed from her injuries on Tuesday.

The Office identified her on Thursday as Lily Limbert of Greendale, Wisconsin.

As TMJ4 News reported, authorities responded to North Beach in Racine on June 21 for one to two girls in the water.

When deputies arrived, officials say a strong current seemed to pull the girls into deeper water and into the rocks. Officials say one girl was rescued with cuts and scratches, and the other received medical attention on scene before being taken to the hospital.

TMJ4 News crews saw the rescue unfold while they were at North Beach Monday afternoon following up on another story. TMJ4 saw a rescue boat come close to the shore, where crews carried the girl to an ambulance and started chest compressions. Several squad cars, two fire trucks and an ambulance could be seen at the beach.

Officials say 10-year-old Eisha N. Figuereo Colon, who went by "Naomi," drowned at Zoo Beach just two days before, on June 19. Minutes later that Saturday, crews went down the shore to North Beach, where they say they found 17-year-old Yaadwinder Singh unresponsive after they pulled him from the lake. Officials took him to the hospital, and now say he died early Monday of "injuries consistent with drowning."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip