Live updates: Southeast Wisconsin prepares for severe storms, possible tornadoes

As possible power outages and damage reports come through, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

A couple of hail-making severe storms clipped Wisconsin's southern counties Tuesday afternoon. Another round will move in between 8 p.m. and midnight. TMJ4 meteorologists say these storms will have a greater risk of being severe and tornadoes are possible. Temperatures Tuesday evening will soar into the 60s with high humidity.

A final round of storms is possible Wednesday morning. Temperatures will reach almost 70 degrees in the morning before falling back into the 50s during the afternoon.



Tuesday's severe weather comes just days after tornadoes and severe thunderstorms rocked southern Wisconsin. According to the National Weather Service, a total of nine tornadoes were confirmed during the March 31 tornado event. Many in Walworth County woke up to fallen trees and downed power lines after the tornadoes hit areas like Elkhorn and Sharon. Several We Energies customers across southern Wisconsin were without power.

Just like Friday, TMJ4 meteorologists predict the bullseye for severe storms on Tuesday, including tornadoes, will likely set up across Iowa and northwest Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is again at the edge of this risk. Those living well inland and towards the state line should especially be on alert.

______

6:12 p.m. update:

There is enough of a tornado risk that it's important for everyone to have a way to get Severe Warnings set up before going to bed tonight. You should not rely on Sirens to wake you up. #wiwx #weather #severe pic.twitter.com/ASsvK2OVZC — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) April 4, 2023

6:10PM RADAR CHECK: Closely monitoring severe storms that have developed across Wester Illinois. This will likely be part of our next round of storms in SE Wisconsin. Timing out the storms now on TMJ4 News. #wiwx #severe #hail pic.twitter.com/0EVq2lswyT — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) April 4, 2023

5:30 p.m. update:

Meteorologist Brian Niznansky provides the latest weather forecast. WATCH:

Severe storms, tornadoes possible Tuesday night

5:05 p.m. update:

High winds are starting to pick up in Walworth County. Residents said they're preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best as they still clean up from last Friday's mess.

WATCH Ubah Ali's report:

Walworth County prepares for another round of severe storms

4:50 p.m. update:

Kristen Kirchhaine joins us live from the TMJ4 Storm Chaser and Brian Niznansky gives us the latest forecast. WATCH:

Storm chaser, latest forecast as storms move in

4 p.m. update:

WATCH: Hail in Elkhorn

'Holy hail' in Elkhorn, WI (Video courtesy Amanda Fry)

Courtesy: Amanda Fry

3:40 p.m. update:

Photos of hail in Sturtevant

Jennifer Ruth

Jennifer Ruth

2:45 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Walworth County until 3:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until Apr 04 3:15PM for Walworth counties. Stay with @TMJ4 for updates. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lIrrj4LcAT — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) April 4, 2023

2:33 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kenosha County and Racine County until 3:45 p.m.

2:23 p.m. update: The Sharon Police Department shared videos of local flooding WATCH:

Flooding in Sharon

Weather in Sharon

1:42 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Walworth County until 2:45 p.m.

1:06 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Walworth County until 1:45 p.m.

12:46 p.m. update: A Flood Watch is in effect for the following counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Waukesha, Walworth, Washington, Dodge, Jefferson, and Kenosha.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip