Watch vs Warning: How to prepare, stay safe during a tornado emergency

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch for all of southern Wisconsin on Friday. If you find yourself caught in the path of severe weather, being prepared can be the difference between life and death.

A Tornado Watch is currently in effect for the following Southeast Wisconsin counties until 10 p.m.: Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson. TMJ4 meteorologists predict the peak for severe weather will occur between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. High winds and hail are possible with these strong storms.

Tornado Watch issued: Be aware and prepare

According to NWS, tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where severe weather might occur, and are typically large areas, covering several counties and states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says the best way to prepare is to make a plan and an emergency kit. You should identify the best places to shelter both indoors and outdoors. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) says there is no guaranteed safety during a tornado, so the possibility should be taken seriously.

The CDC says the best items to have prepared to stay safe during a tornado are:



Fresh batteries and a battery-operated device to listen to the latest emergency weather information

Emergency kit including water, non-perishable food, and medication

A list of important information, including telephone numbers

You should also be aware of weather conditions by paying close attention. According to the CDC, some tornados strike rapidly without time for a warning. Signs that a tornado is approaching include:

A dark or green-colored sky

Large, dark, low-lying cloud

Large hail

Loud roar that sounds like a freight train

If you notice any of these weather signs, you should take shelter immediately.

Tornado Warning: Take immediate action

If a tornado has been sighted by weather radar or spotted on the ground, the watch will be upgraded to a warning by local NWS offices, indicating that there is imminent danger to both your life and property. According to NWS, warnings are for smaller areas, like a city or small county.

NWS says you should immediately take action by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, specifically a basement. If you don't have a basement, you should find a room without windows such as a bathroom, closet, or center hallway. The CDC suggests getting under something sturdy for extra protection, such as a heavy table or workbench, or covering your body with a blanket, sleeping bag, or mattress.

However, if you are in a mobile home, or a car, or find yourself outdoors, you should find the closest shelter and cover your head to avoid flying debris. The CDC says you should never try to outrun a tornado. If you can't find shelter, seek low-lying areas, such as a ditch or ravine.

What to do after a tornado

After a tornado, NWS encourages you to keep listening to local news for updates about possible watches and warnings that could still be coming.

When assessing property damage, you should wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and sturdy shoes. Avoid damaged buildings and contact utilities for downed power lines.

Lastly, you are encouraged to help your loved ones and neighbors. Call 911 if you see anyone injured and provide first-aid if trained until emergency responders arrive.

You can learn more about tornado safety at weather.gov/tornado.

