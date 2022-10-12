'It happened in seconds': West Allis residents begin cleaning up after storm moves through

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings throughout our SE Wisconsin. The fast-moving storm left damage in its wake.

In West Allis, large trees were knocked down and some homes were damaged as the line of showers passed through.

"I'm still a little rattled," said Pete Harris, West Allis resident.

Harris lives on the corner of 70th and Artur in West Allis and said the storm moved through very quickly.

"It happened in seconds," Harris said. "The wind came and everything flew."

Harris has lived in the neighborhood for decades and said he's never seen anything like what happened Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Walking through the neighborhood, you can see tree limbs scattered across several streets and branches on top of power lines. Luckily, many residents still had power.

Derek Batchelor said he's still in complete shock.

"We've had winds come through but nothing like this," Batchelor said. "For about 30 seconds it seemed like it was the end of the world outside."

For residents along 70th and Arthur, once the rain stopped, the clean-up began.

Wisconsinites helping one another is not something new, but it was on full display in West Allis as neighbors helped one another pick up the pieces.

