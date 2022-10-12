Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Gallery

Storms tear through SE Wisconsin [GALLERY]

Photos of storm damage in Milwaukee area, Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

The TMJ4 News team is compiling photos of the damage left in the wake of severe storms that moved through Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for much of the region, though those warnings are starting to expire.

MORE COVERAGE:

Capture.PNG Tree limb down near 73rd and LincolnPhoto by: Jill LaMarche image (4).png Harley Davidson employees moved to the basement.Photo by: Submitted 310856874_5770693396303601_685425640305115305_n.jpg In GreenfieldPhoto by:

BRAD BYRD SR. 310983623_407079054948083_40834832689274634_n (1).jpg 20TH AND HOWARDPhoto by: MILOS HOST
 68728928200__C1DA1D93-46BB-40DF-8CE4-95E8D806D76D.jpeg IKEA in Oak CreekPhoto by: TMJ4 IMG_7040.jpg 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 IMG_7042.jpg 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 IMG_7044.jpg 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 IMG_7043.jpg 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 download (3).png ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
 download (2).png ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
 download (4).png ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
 download (5).png ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
 20221012_131406.jpg Greenfield, WI. 69th and Layton Ave.Photo by: Hrushikesh Ghatpande

Storms tear through SE Wisconsin [GALLERY]

close-gallery
  • Capture.PNG
  • image (4).png
  • 310856874_5770693396303601_685425640305115305_n.jpg
  • 310983623_407079054948083_40834832689274634_n (1).jpg
  • 68728928200__C1DA1D93-46BB-40DF-8CE4-95E8D806D76D.jpeg
  • IMG_7040.jpg
  • IMG_7042.jpg
  • IMG_7044.jpg
  • IMG_7043.jpg
  • download (3).png
  • download (2).png
  • download (4).png
  • download (5).png
  • 20221012_131406.jpg

Share

Tree limb down near 73rd and LincolnJill LaMarche
Harley Davidson employees moved to the basement.Submitted
In Greenfield

BRAD BYRD SR.
20TH AND HOWARDMILOS HOST
IKEA in Oak CreekTMJ4
20th and HowardTMJ4
20th and HowardTMJ4
20th and HowardTMJ4
20th and HowardTMJ4
ElkhornElaine Sellenheim
ElkhornElaine Sellenheim
ElkhornElaine Sellenheim
ElkhornElaine Sellenheim
Greenfield, WI. 69th and Layton Ave.Hrushikesh Ghatpande
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next