Storms tear through SE Wisconsin [GALLERY]
Photos of storm damage in Milwaukee area, Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
The TMJ4 News team is compiling photos of the damage left in the wake of severe storms that moved through Southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for much of the region, though those warnings are starting to expire.
MORE COVERAGE:
Tree limb down near 73rd and LincolnPhoto by: Jill LaMarche Harley Davidson employees moved to the basement.Photo by: Submitted In GreenfieldPhoto by:
BRAD BYRD SR. 20TH AND HOWARDPhoto by: MILOS HOST
IKEA in Oak CreekPhoto by: TMJ4 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
Greenfield, WI. 69th and Layton Ave.Photo by: Hrushikesh Ghatpande
BRAD BYRD SR. 20TH AND HOWARDPhoto by: MILOS HOST
IKEA in Oak CreekPhoto by: TMJ4 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 20th and HowardPhoto by: TMJ4 ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
ElkhornPhoto by: Elaine Sellenheim
Greenfield, WI. 69th and Layton Ave.Photo by: Hrushikesh Ghatpande