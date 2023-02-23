Freezing rain, sleet covers Burlington amid intense storm

BURLINGTON, Wis. — From sidewalks to trees and power lines, just about every surface in Burlington was covered in ice after a day of freezing rain and sleet.

All of that has led to thousands of customers without power in the area and slick driving conditions.

It's the kind of conditions that kept Leopoldo Jimenez busy at work. He and his son have a plow company based in Burlington.

"It's a lot of snow and ice. We're working hard tonight," Jimenez said.

However, he said most of his work will be in Milwaukee overnight.

"Milwaukee is very, very dangerous right now. It's a lot of ice," he said of the road conditions a bit further north.

Dawn Rock experience something similar as she made her way home from her job in Oak Creek.

"Oak Creek was pretty slushy. It was like driving on three inches of slush, easily. It was pretty icky... it was ice underneath all the slush," Rock said.

But Rock said once she hit Wind Lake on Highway 34, the roads were fairly clear all the way back into Burlington.

"That's cause they've done a great job of salting the roads," she explained.

Rock said she plans to spend the rest of the evening warm in her home. She said the plus side to all of the freezing is that "it's kind of pretty in the trees."

