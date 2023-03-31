Severe thunderstorms possible Friday night

Scattered rain showers continue Friday morning and afternoon with high temperatures climbing to near 60°. Winds will be strong out of the southwest 15-25 mph. A cold front pushes through Friday evening, bringing strong thunderstorms, few of which could be severe. There will be a few thunderstorms through the early evening, but the strongest storms will move through between 8-11 p.m.

The biggest severe threat will be large hail, greater than 1" in diameter. Strong winds in excess of 58 mph are also likely. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, with the biggest risk towards Jefferson and Walworth counties.

Now is the time to prepare for the potential severe weather. Have reliable ways to receive weather alerts, even if sleeping. Make sure everyone in your family knows where to go if a tornado warning is issued.

Snow showers wrap around the storm on Saturday as it moves east. 1" of snow is possible, mainly north, with most of southeastern Wisconsin not seeing any accumulation. Winds will be strong in the morning and out of the west 25-35 mph, with gusts near 45 mph, but will weaken into the afternoon. Snow ends around midday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s.

Partly sunny skies return for Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s on both days.



FRIDAY: Rain. Thunderstorms. BreezyHigh: 62°

Wind: S 15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Windy

Low: 36°

Wind: SW 15-25 G40 mph

SATURDAY: AM Snow. Partly sunny. Windy early

Accum: <1"

High: 42°

Wind: N 15-25 G40 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy

High: 53°

Wind: S 15-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance rain late

High: 55°

Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms late

High: 56°

