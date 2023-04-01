Three separate tornados reported in Jefferson and Walworth counties

Southeast Wisconsin had three separate tornado reports Friday evening.
There was a tornado reported near Lake Ripley in Jefferson County, and two in Walworth County near Sharon and Elkhorn. The National Weather Service plans to perform storm surveys Saturday and will then provide more information.
WATCH: Tornado sirens blare as lighting flashes across the sky in Delavan
Tornado Warnings in both Walworth and Jefferson counties have since expired. There is reported damage to several buildings between Sharon and Delavan.
- Watch vs Warning: How to prepare, stay safe during a tornado emergency
- Power outages reported amid tornado watch, warning in southern Wisconsin
WATCH: Lightning and wind blow through Rockford, Illinois amid a Tornado Warning
This is a developing story and will be updated.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.