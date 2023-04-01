Three separate tornados reported in Jefferson and Walworth counties

Southeast Wisconsin had three separate tornado reports Friday evening.

There was a tornado reported near Lake Ripley in Jefferson County, and two in Walworth County near Sharon and Elkhorn. The National Weather Service plans to perform storm surveys Saturday and will then provide more information.

WATCH: Tornado sirens blare as lighting flashes across the sky in Delavan

Tornado sirens in Delavan

Tornado Warnings in both Walworth and Jefferson counties have since expired. There is reported damage to several buildings between Sharon and Delavan.



WATCH: Lightning and wind blow through Rockford, Illinois amid a Tornado Warning

Tornado Warning in Rockford, Illinois

This is a developing story and will be updated.

