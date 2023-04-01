Liveblog: Power outages, damage reported amid Tornado Watch in southern Wisconsin

As power outages are reported, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

Several are without power as powerful storms roll through southern Wisconsin Friday evening. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued both a tornado watch and warning for several southern counties.



9:03 p.m. update:

All tornado watches and warnings have expired. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee counties until 9:30 p.m.

At this time, over 2,400 We Energies customers are without power.

STORM REPORTS - SE WI had three separate tornado reports tonight, one near Lake Ripley in Jefferson Co, and two in Walworth Co, one near Sharon and one near Elkhorn.

If you have any reports or photos to share, please send them our way. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/hFaJtYinu6 — Kristen Kirchhaine (@KristenWeather) April 1, 2023

8:41 p.m. update:

Over 2,200 We Energies customers are without power.

A viewer shared this video he took outside his apartment in Rockford, Illinois during a Tornado Warning:

Tornado Warning in Rockford, Illinois

8:34 p.m. update:

Over 1,750 We Energies customers are without power.

We Energies We Energies outage map at 8:35 p.m. March 31, 2023.

There is reported damage to several buildings between Sharon and Delavan in Walworth County.

8:25 p.m. update:

Over 1,000 We Energies customers are without power.

A tornado has been confirmed on the ground in Elkhorn.

WATCH: Tornado sirens going off in Delavan

Tornado sirens in Delavan

At this time, a Tornado Warning is in effect for Jefferson County until 8:45 p.m. and Walworth County until 8:30 p.m.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.: Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth, and Waukesha, and Jefferson.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the following counties until 9:30 p.m.: Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee.

8:05 p.m.:

Over 900 We Energies customers are without power.

At this time, Jefferson and Walworth counties are under a Tornado Warning until 8:30 p.m.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.: Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth, and Waukesha, and Jefferson.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the following counties until 8:45 p.m.: Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson.

