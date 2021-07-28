Partly sunny Wednesday with chances of severe evening thunderstorms

MILWAUKEE — After five days with temperatures in the 90s, skies will be partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s across the area.

Winds out of the southeast will bring in some cooler air from the lake, but dew points near 70° will keep if feeling humid.

A big concern comes Wednesday night and the likelihood of severe thunderstorms. Our severe outlook has been updated to moderate (4 out of 5) for Fond du Lac, Dodge, and parts of Sheboygan & Washington counties.

The rest of southeast Wisconsin has an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms.

The biggest threat is wind gusts 58+ mph, especially if a derecho develops, and hail greater than 1" in diameter.

There is a a chance for a few tornadoes as well. As for timing, storms will enter our area from the northeast around 10 p.m., move through downtown Milwaukee around 11-12 p.m., and then move out of the area around 3-4 a.m.

It is important for people to have a plan in place and have a weather radio or severe weather alerts activated on their cell phones, as severe weather is likely when many will be sleeping.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, humid

High: 84 Lakefront...89 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Severe t-storms likely, moderate risk (4 out of 5)

Low: 72

Wind: Gusts 58+ mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy

High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 76 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, PM t-storms

High: 84

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 75

Wind: NE 10-15 mph