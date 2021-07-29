Live Updates: Severe storms topple trees, block roads, cause other damage in SE Wisconsin

Severe thunderstorms are rolling through southeastern Wisconsin, ripping down power lines, toppling trees, blocking roads and causing other damage for residents and businesses.

TMJ4 News is following the latest developments and is compiling them here:

2:09 a.m. -- Widespread power outages

Thousands of people are without power across Wisconsin including in southeastern Wisconsin. WE Energies reports more than 28,000 people are out of power at this time. Click here to see the latest outages from WE Energies.

2:02 a.m. -- Storm damage in Ripon

The City of Ripon is asking all residents stay inside due to the storm damage after the city witnessed numerous downed trees, road closures and downed power lines.

"Power is currently out city-wide. If you are in need of emergency assistance, please call 911. More information will be provided as it becomes available," said City Administrator Adam Sonntag.

