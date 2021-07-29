Severe storm cuts power for thousands of customers in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE -- Severe storms ripping through Wisconsin are leading to power outages in southeastern Wisconsin early Thursday morning.

WE Energies is reporting that more than 28,000 customers are currently affected by outages Thursday in our part of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Warnings for Waukesha, Dodge and Jefferson counties, and the rest of southeast Wisconsin is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch early Thursday.

Click here to view the latest outages from WE Energies.

