Morning showers and evening storms Friday, hot and humid conditions remain

Overnight showers and storms fizzled out across southern Wisconsin. A few additional showers are possible towards daybreak, but sunshine is expected to warm things up quickly this afternoon. Inland temperatures may climb back into the 90s while lakefront temps remain in the 80s. Heat index values will require monitoring as they may try to get back towards 100-degrees in some inland spots.

All of this heating is dependent on how quickly cloud cover moves out of Wisconsin and the arrival of the next round of showers/storms. A stalled frontal boundary will be the focus of additional storm development later today. As of Friday morning, State Line counties have been brought to the Level 3 "Enhanced" risk of severe weather. The rest of SE Wisconsin remains under a Slight "Level 2" risk. The strongest storms may contain damaging winds and large hail.

A cluster of showers and storms begins to develop this afternoon & evening and push South through Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The last of the storms may exit the area around midnight. Those with any outdoor plans during the late afternoon & evening should monitor the weather forecast and stay weather aware.

High-pressure moves in for the weekend along with cooler/drier air. Highs will top out in the upper 70s & low 80s with much more comfortable dew points. The calmer trend continues into early next week.



FRIDAY: Chance A.M. Showers, Then Mostly Sunny, Hot & HumidLate Afternoon & Evening Thunderstorms. Some could be severe

High: 85 Lake 93 Inland

Wind: SE to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers & Storms Ending; Patchy Fog Possible

Low: 67

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Sunny & Comfortable

High: 78

MONDAY: Sunny & Pleasant

High: 80

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 82

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.