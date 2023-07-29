Live blog: Nearly 20,000 without power as severe storms move through Southeast Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. — Thousands are without power as storms race through Southeast Wisconsin, according to the We Energies outage map.
10:38 p.m. update: Over 20,000 without power.
10:30 p.m. update: In less than 10 minutes, those without power jumped to 16,000 in total.
10:20 p.m. update: The map showed about 7,600 were without power as of 10:20 p.m. In total, there are about 8,800 without power.
TORNADO WARNING:
A Tornado Warning is in effect for the following counties until 11 p.m.: Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11:15 p.m. for the following counties: Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11:30 p.m. for the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH:
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until midnight: Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Waukesha, Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Jefferson
