Live blog: Nearly 20,000 without power as severe storms move through Southeast Wisconsin

We Energies Nearly 8,000 people in Kenosha are without power as storms race through Southeast Wisconsin, according to the We Energies outage map.

10:38 p.m. update: Over 20,000 without power.

10:30 p.m. update: In less than 10 minutes, those without power jumped to 16,000 in total.

10:20 p.m. update: The map showed about 7,600 were without power as of 10:20 p.m. In total, there are about 8,800 without power.

TORNADO WARNING:

A Tornado Warning is in effect for the following counties until 11 p.m.: Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11:15 p.m. for the following counties: Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11:30 p.m. for the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until midnight: Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Waukesha, Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Jefferson

