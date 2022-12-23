Brutal cold and strong winds Friday, Winter Storm Warning continues

A Winter Storm Warning continues for all of SE Wisconsin through early Saturday.

Brutal cold has plunged into the Badger State with wind chill readings down to near -30°.

The center of low-pressure has traveled a bit farther East than expected - lessening the winds & impacts of blowing snow overnight.

However, winds are forecast to increase this afternoon. Gusts could top 45-55 mph. Wide-open rural areas will experience the worst blow/drifting snow.

Highs will only climb into the single digits. Another round of snow showers is likely this afternoon/evening.

Accumulations may stay close to or under an inch. Snow is more likely for areas North of Milwaukee.

High winds will make it tough for this snow to stick.

Snow chances dwindle late tonight as the low-pressure system moves away. Winds will remain gusty into Saturday as lows drop into the single-digits.

Highs remain in the teens for the holiday weekend.

A clipper system rolls through late Sunday into Monday - bringing snow chances to much of southern & SW Wisconsin.

Highs climb back into the 20s at the start of the week. Much warmer weather is expected by late next week - with highs back into the 40s towards the New Year.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & Windy; Blowing Snow Possible; Chance PM Snow

High: 4, W.C. -30 to -20

Wind: W 25-35 G55 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow; Windy

Low: 1, W.C. -20 to -25

Wind: W 20-30 G 45 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Blowing Snow Possible

High: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 14

MONDAY: Chance AM Snow; Partly Sunny

High: 20

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 26