SE Wisconsin weather: Single digits on Monday before temps start to rise

Another very cold start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the single digits inland and near 10° by the lakefront. This will be the coldest start for the next week as temperatures start to climb. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the day with highs in the mid 20s inland and near 30° by the lakefront. Strong southwest winds 10-15 mph, with gusts near 35 mph in the afternoon, will make it feel more like 10-15°.

Although the winds continue to be gusty Tuesday night into Wednesday, they'll start to bring in some warmer air. High temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday, and to near 50° Thursday. Overnight lows will also be warmer with temperatures dropping only into the 30s starting Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, it will not be sunny with these warmer temperatures. A developing storm system will bring the chance for rain showers Thursday, with steadier rain likely Friday morning as the cold front pushes through. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s Friday.

Another storm will likely bring a wintry mix for New Year's Eve night. High temperatures will stay near 40° for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Breezy

High: 30

Wind chill: 10-15°

Wind: SW 10-15 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 24

Wind chill: 5-10°

Wind: SW 15 G35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Breezy

High: 41

Wind chill: 30-35°

Wind: SW 15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. Breezy

High: 51

Wind: S 10-15 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Chance for rain. Breezy

High: 45

Wind: S 10-15 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Rain late

High: 43