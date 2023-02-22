Dangerous, slick conditions in East Troy as storm brings freezing rain and sleet

EAST TROY, Wis. — East Troy saw hazardous conditions Wednesday as freezing rain and sleet fell from the morning and into the evening.

Forecasts predicted up to half an inch of sleet in the village and across parts of Southeast Wisconsin during the latest winter storm.

The Village of East Troy's Department of Public Works began salting roads early to get ahead of the mess. Plows worked throughout the day.

WATCH: Wisconsin preparing for a storm

Out on Wisconsin roads during the storm

Martin's Hardware and Pet said it had a steady flow of customers buying salt and ice melt to manage the icy conditions at their homes.

“Well, I have a very challenging driveway. We have a new house and want to stay on top of it," said Barbara Voland. “Even though my husband has continued to plow it with a nice John Deere, you still need to be safe and if people come over, you don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

Barbara Voland picked up three bags of salt and a bag of sand from Martin's to mix together on her driveway.

Terry Harris, the owner of Martin's, said they have plenty of salt, ice melt and other supplies that will come in handy during a storm.

"Make sure you got your emergency stuff, your flashlights, I heard there could be power outages. Make sure you’re good on the home front," said Harris. "For salting, throw it down early and then make sure if you can afford to get an ice melt mix, at least that will help the melt better than pure rock salt."

The ice buildup on trees and power lines, paired with strong winds, can lead to downed branches and lines.

Voland said she planned to spend the day "hibernating" and avoiding the roads. And she offered a recommendation for anyone who may be decided to head out on foot or behind the wheel.

“I'd appreciate it if there are some elderly people out there, please, ask your children to get what you need. Please do not wander out there," she said.

