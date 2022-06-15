Milwaukee Night Market returns Wednesday, featuring Trouble Maker's Cocina food truck

MILWAUKEE — They are a group of friends creating good trouble here in Milwaukee. Martin Magaña, Arnie Gonzales, and Dillon Knight opened the Trouble Maker’s Cocina food truck two months ago, bringing Mexican fusion food to the streets of Milwaukee.

Although the truck has only been operational for a few months, the friends have been in the food industry for much longer working at some of the top restaurants in the city.

Just like their rotating menu, they're rotating locations traveling to different festivals, catering events, and weddings.

"We switch the menus every location we go we try to get very creative," said Martin

Milwaukee Night Market coverage:



The group said so far they have seen an outpouring of community support even from other food truck owners, giving them advice and tips on the industry.

The trio hopes to bring joy to others through their food. Arnie said for him, he is living the dream, creating good food, with good friends, and making good trouble.

"It’s a dream come true," said Arnie.

The Trouble Maker’s food truck will be at the Milwaukee Night Market and Cedarburg Strawberry Festival.

Click here to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.