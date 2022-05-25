Milwaukee Night Market returns this summer for first time since 2019, 100+ vendors announced

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Night Market is returning to downtown this summer for a full season for the first time since 2019.

On Wednesday, Westown Association announced more than 100 local vendors that will participate in this year's market.

The lineup features a variety of artists, restaurateurs, farmers, crafters, and makers of all sorts, according to Westown Association.

The market is expected to bring in nearly 20,000 attendees each night. This year's markets will be held on June 15, July 13, Aug.17 and Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Ave. between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Ave.

“We were thrilled to have over 300 local small businesses apply to vend at the 2022 Markets from which our team has curated an exciting list of vendors that represent that diversity of our city,” said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association.

According to a news release, some of the legacy vendors you can expect include: Meat on the Street, Happy Dough Lucky, James Steeno Gallery and LIT MKE, as well as entrepreneurs making their Night Market debuts including Clover Milwaukee, Nate Vomhof Media Co and Peanut and Butter Jelly Deli.

The 10 American Family Insurance sponsored vendors are Baked Dream Creations, Blossom Candle, Chase My Creations, Dougie’s Delights, Harmony By Design, Outwoken Tea, Spicy Freza Apparel, T for Textile and Tostada by Maranta.

A full list of vendors for this summer can be found by clicking here.

