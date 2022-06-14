Milwaukee Night Market returns downtown Wednesday night for first time since pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Night Market returns for four nights this summer for the first time since the height of the pandemic.

The event will be held on June 15, July 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Organizers from the Westown Association are expecting at least 20,000 in attendance.

"Each night market will feature about 100 unique vendors, anything from your favorite food trucks to arts and craft vendors," said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of the Westown Association.

The free event will showcase a variety of vendors, performers, and artists outside on West Wisconsin Avenue.

"Events like the night market really build a sense of community, which was really lost during the pandemic and being able to reconvene and gather people back with their friends and family and the night market really is special."

It's also a great opportunity to support local businesses.

"The vendors that are featured in the event are up and coming. The last time we were able to do a full season we estimated about an 8 million dollar economic impact and that's through all the sales of the event."

The market will also showcase live entertainment, featuring local artists and True Skool.

"At the top of every hour, they'll have a special five to 10 minute performance that will feature break dancers, a live art demonstration, as well as the DJs from the True Skool program."

