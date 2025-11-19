Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Special broadcast: Marquette basketball returns to TMJ4 on Black Friday

Marquette Preview Basketball
Pamela Smith/AP
FILE - Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)
Marquette Preview Basketball
Posted
and last updated

Marquette basketball is back on NBC on this Black Friday!

TMJ4 is getting you ready for the Golden Eagles’ showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners with a one-hour pregame special!

We’ll have live reports from Chicago previewing the big game, a conversation with head coach Shaka Smart, an exclusive look at the plans for a movie about legendary MU coach Al McGuire, and much more.

Join us starting at noon on Black Friday for the Marquette Basketball pregame special and then stick around for tip-off between Marquette and Oklahoma at 1 p.m. - only on TMJ4.

Related: Shaka Smart jokes about welcoming Giannis to team:

Marquette coach says he’d welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo to team after star’s viral tweet

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo