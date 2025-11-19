Special broadcast: Marquette basketball returns to TMJ4 on Black Friday

Marquette basketball is back on NBC on this Black Friday!

TMJ4 is getting you ready for the Golden Eagles’ showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners with a one-hour pregame special!

We’ll have live reports from Chicago previewing the big game, a conversation with head coach Shaka Smart, an exclusive look at the plans for a movie about legendary MU coach Al McGuire, and much more.

Join us starting at noon on Black Friday for the Marquette Basketball pregame special and then stick around for tip-off between Marquette and Oklahoma at 1 p.m. - only on TMJ4.

