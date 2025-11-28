Hollywood filmmaker to commemorate Marquette's 1977 championship with McGuire biopic

A Hollywood filmmaker from Fox Point is working to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Marquette's 1977 national championship with a movie about the team's historic title run.

The film, titled "The Confessions of Al McGuire," will focus on the legendary coach who led the 1977 Marquette Warriors to their only national championship.

Filmmakers are just months away from starting production, with filming set to take place right here in Milwaukee. The project aims to capture the story of McGuire's championship team as the 2027 anniversary approaches.

The movie represents a significant milestone for both Marquette basketball history and local film production, bringing a major Hollywood project to Milwaukee to tell the story of one of the city's most celebrated sports achievements.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error