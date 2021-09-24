Amped up fans make a run for first tee at the Ryder Cup

WHISTLING STRAITS — Thousands of fans made a mad dash towards the first tee Friday morning as the gates opened to the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Crowds waited patiently this morning for the gates to open at 6 a.m., just over an hour before the first match of the competition was set to begin at 7:05.

There's a reason behind the madness — there are only limited spots at the first tee, so those who made it there first had first dibs.

Those who didn't make it quickly enough were able to watch from a huge grandstand near the first tee.

Here's the schedule at Whistling Straits Friday:

6:00am - Gates Open

7:05am - 1st tee time (foursome format)

7:21am - 2nd tee time

7:37am - 3rd tee time

7:53am - 4th tee time

12:10pm - 1st PM tee time (fourball format)

12:26pm - 2nd tee time

12:42pm - 3rd tee time

12:58pm - 4th tee time

Captain Interviews after play

6:45pm - Gates close

Officials announced the foursome pairings on Thursday ahead of Day 1. They are as follows:

First was Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth against Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

Then at 7:21 a.m., USA's Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa faced off against Europe's Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland.

At 7:37 a.m., USA's Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger play against Europe's Lee Westfood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

And finally at 7:53 a.m., USA's Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele play Europe's Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

In foursomes, the players alternate shots, so only 2 balls are in play. The best score wins the hole.

If you're not planning on heading to the Ryder Cup, you can follow this guide on how and when to watch the Ryder Cup from home.

You can watch Ryder Cup coverage live on TMJ4, or view live score updates here.

