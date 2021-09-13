What is the Ryder Cup, anyway? Here's what you need to know about the event coming to Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County

The Ryder Cup will be contested at Whistling Straits from Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 26. The international event is expected to draw in thousands of golf fans and spectators from all across the world. Here's what you need to know about the competition, which will be broadcast live on TMJ4:

THE EVENT

The Ryder Cup is an event normally held every two years matching U.S. golfers against a European team of golfers.

This year’s event was delayed one year by COVID-19, however, it is still called the “2020 Ryder Cup.”

This will be the 43rd Ryder Cup. The USA holds a 26-14 lead thus far.

There have been two ties - in that case, the team that currently holds the trophy wins).

Europe has won 4 of the last 5 Ryder Cups.

HOW TO WATCH

The 43rd Ryder Cup will be broadcast on TMJ4 and on the Golf Channel beginning Friday, September 24. You can get a full broadcast schedule here.

THE RULES

There are 28 total matches over the 3-day event (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

Each time a team wins a round, they get a point. If they tie, they each get a half-point.

The first team to 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup.

There are 3 styles of match ups utilized:

Fourball - 2 players from each team play. Everyone uses their own shots. The best score among each team’s two players counts as its score for the hole. The best score wins the hole.

Foursomes - 2 players from each team play. The players alternate shots, so only 2 balls are in play. The best score wins the hole.

Friday & Saturday - 4 “Fourball” matchups, 4 “Foursomes” matches.

The home captain picks which style is played in the morning and which goes in the afternoon.

Only 8 of the 12 golfers for each team are in action on these days.

Sunday - 12 Singles matches. Everyone plays. Captains pick an order of the players without knowing what the other side is choosing.

How is the Ryder Cup different?

If you’re not into golf, you’re thinking “boring, dry, and slow.”

In the Ryder Cup, players are more expressive, the vibe is more festive than prim and proper. Fans are louder because they are all cheering for a team, rather than an individual player.

Players play to the crowds and it has a louder, college-football-type energy. The first tee usually features crazy chants and is quite a spectacle.

Now, it’s a golf match at its core. But throughout the weekend, players and fans will be more demonstrative than your typical PGA event. Plus, there's an international flavor with fans from around the world.

This is arguably the biggest, most prestigious golf event ever held in Wisconsin. Whistling Straits has previously help several of golf’s “majors.”

2004 - PGA Championship

2010 - PGA Championship

2015 - PGA Championship

It was also the site of the 2007 U.S. Senior Open.

Erin Hills hosted the 2017 U.S. Open. Blue Mound Golf and Country Club hosted the 1933 PGA Championship.

THE PLAYERS

Edgerton native (near Madison) Steve Stricker is the captain of Team USA.

Team USA

Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Daniel Berger

Harris English

Tony Finau

Xander Chauffele

Scottie Sheffler

Jordan Spieth

European Team

Padraig Harrington (Captain)

Jon Rahm

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Bernd Wiesburger

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Horvlan

Paul Casey

Matt Fitzpatrick

Lee Westwood

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Ian Poultier

