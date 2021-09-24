Ryder Cup announces foursome pairings for Friday morning

WHISTLING STRAITS — We now know the Ryder Cup foursome pairings that kick off at 7:05 a.m. Friday.

First it will be Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth against Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

Then at 7:21 a.m., USA's Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa face off against Europe's Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland.

At 7:37 a.m., USA's Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger play against Europe's Lee Westfood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

And finally at 7:53 a.m., USA's Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele play Europe's Rory Milroy and Ian Poulter.

In foursomes, the players alternate shots, so only 2 balls are in play. The best score wins the hole.

The 43rd Ryder Cup will be broadcast on TMJ4 and on the Golf Channel beginning Friday, Sept. 24. You can get a full broadcast schedule here.

