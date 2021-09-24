Thousands of excited fans pack Whistling Straits for Day 1 of Ryder Cup [PHOTOS]

Ryder Cup 2020TMJ4
Team USA's Justin Thomas and Team USA's Jordan Spieth fist pump on the fifth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia hits on the fifth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team USA's Justin Thomas hits on the fifth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy hits from the fourth tee during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Associated Press
Team USA's Xander Schauffele walks off the fourth tee during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Associated Press
Team Europe's Ian Poulter hits from the third tee during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Associated Press
Team USA's Patrick Cantlay and Team Europe's Viktor Hovland walk together on the sixth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Associated Press
Team USA's Justin Thomas hits from a bunker on the sixth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team USA's Justin Thomas hits a shot during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team USA's Justin Thomas hits a drive on the ninth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team Europe's Viktor Hovland hits a shot on the sixth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Associated Press
Team Europe's Jon Rahm reacts after making a putt to win the eighth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia smiles with teammate Team Europe's Jon Rahm during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team Europe's Jon Rahm lines up a putt on the seventh hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia and Team Europe's Jon Rahm make their way to the seventh hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press