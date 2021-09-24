Watch
Thousands of excited fans pack Whistling Straits for Day 1 of Ryder Cup [PHOTOS]

The eyes of the golf world are on Sheboygan County this weekend. Thousands of fans descended on Whistling Straits for Day 1 of the Ryder Cup. See the best photos from our staff and from the Associated Press:

tee1.jpeg
Ryder Cup 2020
tee2.jpeg
Ryder Cup 2020
gates2.jpeg
Ryder Cup 2020
gates1.jpeg
Ryder Cup 2020
Ryder Cup Golf
Team USA's Justin Thomas and Team USA's Jordan Spieth fist pump on the fifth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia hits on the fifth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team USA's Justin Thomas hits on the fifth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy hits from the fourth tee during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team USA's Xander Schauffele walks off the fourth tee during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Ian Poulter hits from the third tee during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team USA's Patrick Cantlay and Team Europe's Viktor Hovland walk together on the sixth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team USA's Justin Thomas hits from a bunker on the sixth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team USA's Justin Thomas hits a shot during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team USA's Justin Thomas hits a drive on the ninth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Viktor Hovland hits a shot on the sixth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Jon Rahm reacts after making a putt to win the eighth hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia smiles with teammate Team Europe's Jon Rahm during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Jon Rahm lines up a putt on the seventh hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ryder Cup Golf
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia and Team Europe's Jon Rahm make their way to the seventh hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

