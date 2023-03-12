Marquette men's basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE — Selection Sunday has arrived and Milwaukee's very own Marquette University men's basketball team has earned a #2 seed in the NCAA March Madness tournament!

Marquette was one of 68 teams selected in the tournament and with its seed, they will take on the #15 seed Vermont during the first round of the tournament on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

The news comes after Marquette became outright Big East Conference Champs for the first time ever, and won the Big East tournament on Saturday. It also comes after head coach Shaka Smart earned Big East Coach of the Year, and junior Tyler Kolek earned Big East Player of the Year.

Marquette is the only Wisconsin team to make it into the tournament this year.

The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, March 14 with the First Four.

