Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Marquette University's Tyler Kolek, Shaka Smart named Big East Player, Coach of the year

Kolek and Smart led Marquette to its first Big East Conference win this season.
Marquette DePaul Basketball
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Marquette head coach Shaka Smart talks to Tyler Kolek during an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Marquette DePaul Basketball
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 12:28:57-05

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University's Tyler Kolek and Shaka Smark have been named the Big East Player and Coach of the Year!

Kolek is a junior on the men's basketball team at Marquette, which is currently ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball list.

The news comes after Kolek was named the Associated Press Big East Player of the Year and Smart was named AP's Big East Coach of the Year.

This season, Kolek has played in 31 games, averaging 32 minutes a game. His field goal percentage is 48.8% and he has a 3-point percentage of 39.6%.

He will be entering the Big East Tournament this week at New York's Madison Square Garden off three straight double-doubles, averaging 20.3 points and 11.3 assists in those games. His 7.9 assists per game for the season leads the Big East and is second nationally.

Smart is in his second season with Marquette and just led the Golden Eagles to its first-ever Big East Conference win. This year, Marquette had a school-record 17 conference wins and its highest national ranking since 1978.

According to the Associated Press, Marquette beat every league team at least once for the first time since it joined the league in 2005-06.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News