WATCH: Packers legend Donald Driver weighs in on Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver weighed in on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future with the team.

Driver joined TMJ4 News Wednesday to discuss his role as a cultural ambassador for the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Driver retired from the NFL as a Packer in February 2013.

TMJ4 Former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver weighs in on Aaron Rodgers.

With the future unclear for Rodgers, TMJ4 asked Driver what his thoughts and advice are moving forward.

"This is the crazy part, it's one of those things. He has a three-year contract. He has two years left on that deal. We're not 100 percent sure what he's gonna do," the former wide receiver said. "When he walked off that field with Randall Cobb, it kind of almost seemed like it was over. Everyone saw that, but no one really knows what is going through Aaron's head."

Morry Gash/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the head off the field following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won 20-16. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Packers (8-9) didn't make it to the playoffs after losing 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 8. The loss was perhaps the final game at Lambeau Field for 39-year-old Rodgers. He still doesn't know whether he plans to continue playing next season.

"Aaron's gotta make that decision," Driver said. "But again, you gotta make that decision so your teammates right now can get focused on what's the outcome. If he's not coming back, then they need to be willing to move on. If he is coming back, then let's get ready for another season and see where we can take this."

MATTHEW LUDTKE/ASSOCIATED PRESS Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Donald Driver (80) talk during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Earlier this week, Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show that he has had conversations with the team and the home office is not pressing for answers. The Packers Wire also reported the team will not look much different due to limited cap space for the 2023-24 season.

If Rodgers doesn't decide to retire but the team decides to move into a post-Rodgers era, a trade is more likely, the Packers Wire reports.

Rodgers has been with the Packers for nearly 18 years. Jordan Love is the current backup quarterback for the team.

